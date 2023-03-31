Cardi B’s Whipshots Sells Over 2 Million After 14 Months on the Market

Bronx-bred entertainer and recording artist Cardi B has conquered the reality TV world, is ruling over the recording industry, and now has set her sights on the spirits industry.

Starco Brands announced that its groundbreaking vodka-infused whipped cream, Whipshots, has sold over two million cans since its debut in December 2021. The item was launched with the Bodak Yellow rapper. The collaboration with Cardi B sold a million Whipsots after 10 months and another million cans only four months later.

Two million units sold in a little over a year!

In a written statement, Cardi B said, “We just went double platinum! We’re not playing around when we say Whipshots is the best. Boozy and beautiful since day one, and two million cans later, there is no slowing us down. I love the fans supporting our brand – let’s keep this party going!”

Whipshots continues to grow its reach as it is increasing its retail presence in several new states. Delaware, Georgia, New Jersey, and Tennessee have just been added, as it is now available in 26 different markets across the U.S. The brand can also be purchased from newly added retail partners, including Meijer, Albertsons, Walmart, Vons, Rouses, Woodman’s, and Giant Eagle.

The product can also be bought online at Whipshots.com.

The new item is a Double Gold medal recipient in the 2022 SIP Awards and a Gold medal recipient in the Los Angeles International Spirits Competition. Whipshots contain 10% alcohol by volume, and it does not need to be refrigerated.

Starco Brands CEO Ross Sklar also commented on the growth of Whipshots. “The overwhelming demand for Whipshots across the U.S. has been astounding and is a true testament to what’s possible when you have an incredible product and best-in-class retail partners.”

The vodka-infused whipped cream can be found next to other spirits wherever it is sold at retail and in hospitality and entertainment locations.

More information about Whipsots can be found on the website or social media @whip_shots.