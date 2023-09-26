Linebacker Kyzir White Talks Smack To Cowboys Dak Prescott

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Kyzir White had some harsh words for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott after intercepting Prescott’s pass in the end zone to seal the Cardinals’ 28-16 home win on Sunday.

After the play, White, formerly of the Philadelphia Eagles, was seen calling Prescott a “bum” and telling the Cowboys quarterback he was “a–”

For the Cowboys, was its first loss of the season after decimating the New York Giants and New York Jets by a combined score of 70-10. However, the loss was not all the fault of Prescott, who went 25-for-40 with one touchdown and one interception.

For starters, the Cowboys’ defense gave up 400 yards of offense to Arizona, including 222 rushing, and committed 13 penalties for 107 yards, including 10 in a mistake-filled first half. Additionally, the Cowboys were missing three starters on their offensive line. Guard Zack Martin had an ankle injury, center Tyler Biadasz suffered a hamstring injury in practice earlier in the week, and left tackle Tyron Smith, who dressed for the game, did not play due to a knee injury.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals played their best game of the short season a week after blowing a 28-7 halftime lead to the New York Giants in a 31-28 loss. Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs had one of the best games of his career, going 17-for-21 for 189 yards and one touchdown, and ran six times for 55 yards. Cardinals running back James Conner had 14 carries for 98 yards and a touchdown in the game.

The Cowboys will head home to play the New England Patriots on Sunday, where they will match up against former Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott, who rushed for 8,262 yards and 68 touchdowns during his seven seasons in Dallas.

The Cardinals, now 1-2, will play the undefeated San Francisco 49ers, who are coming off a Thursday night 30-12 beatdown of the Giants, on the road.