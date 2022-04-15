Carol’s Daughter and Mama Glow Foundation’s ‘Love Delivered’ Initiative Expands Doula Access for Black Birthing People

Love Delivered, the Black Maternal Health Initiative by Carol’s Daughter and its founder, Lisa Price, in partnership with the Mama Glow Foundation and its founder, the world-renowned Doula, Latham Thomas, jointly announced that year two of the program will continue to focus on providing access to doula care for Black birthing people.

Coinciding with Black Maternal Health Week (Apr. 11-17), the announcement reinforces the Love Delivered commitment to advocate alongside Black birthing people and babies when they are most vulnerable—before, during and after birth, according to a press release . Pregnant or recently postpartum birthing people located in the following cities: NYC (Metro-Area), Miami, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Washington, D.C. can apply to receive complimentary Doula services here .

“Too many times Black birthing people are not heard during such a crucial moment in their lives. If something isn’t right, having an advocate or a doula can be lifesaving,” explained Lisa Price.

“My hope is that Black birthing people are heard and supported and that most of all, our lives are saved.”

“As we celebrate Black Maternal Health Week, we center joy in the Black birthing experience,” said Mama Glow founder and CEO, Latham Thomas.

“We celebrate the triumphs, our collective solutions, and our self-determination. Birth is meant to be transcendent, and we all deserve to experience empowerment through birth. The doula grants made possible through the three-year $225,000 commitment from Carol’s Daughter, further the mission to support safe, healthy and joyful birth outcomes for Black families in need.”

According to the CDC, Black birthing people unfortunately die of pregnancy-related causes at a rate three times higher than those of white women with 60% of those deaths being preventable. Sadly, Black newborn babies are three times more likely than White babies to die when looked after by White doctors. These disparities were in part why Love Delivered was established; to empower, support and show love to Black birthing people and babies when they need it most.

Additional programming includes:

– Access to online resources and maternity experts for expectant and new families.

– Community building events and forums for expectant and new families and their allies for sharing joyful, inspiring, birthing experiences.

– Love Delivered self-care deliveries.

Join Carol’s Daughter in the fight for Black Maternal Health.

Head to www.carolsdaughter.com/lovedelivered for more information on how to become an advocate and learn more. Also, follow @CarolsDaughter and @MamaGlow on Instagram for program announcements and information.