Carol’s Daughter Is Raising Awareness For Black Maternal Health With ‘Bump Day Block Party’ In Brooklyn, NY

Bump Day was created to raise awareness and support around the need for equitable care for every mom, everywhere. Since maternal mortality rates continue to disproportionately impact the Black community, Brooklyn’s own, Carol’s Daughter is hosting a community block party as part of its Love Delivered initiative to celebrate Black mothers and birthing people while generating awareness around Black Maternal Health. “The Bump Day Block Party” will take place today, Thursday, July 21 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on 372 Tompkins Avenue in Brooklyn. This event is family-friendly, free and open to everyone, please register (here).

The block party will include local Black-owned vendors, many with a focus on motherhood and children and feature live entertainment from DJ and music producer DJ Fulano and the dynamic Brooklyn United Marching Band. Registered attendees will be entered into a raffle and be eligible to receive additional prizes, free products, and access to maternal health and wellness resources on-site. Additionally, beauty pioneer and Carol’s Daughter founder, Lisa Price, will deliver remarks, alongside the Mama Glow Foundation’s founder, world-renowned doula, Latham Thomas.

In honor of Bump Day, Carol’s Daughter is also committing additional funds to the Mama Glow Foundation for doula grants. The grants will continue to help Black families by funding doula services. The next cycle of applications is now open through Aug. 1. Individuals and families in need of Birth or Postpartum Doula Support, located in New York (Metro Area), Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Miami and Los Angeles can apply online here. You can also learn more at the Mama Glow Foundation’s tent on-site at the block party.

Love Delivered is the Black Maternal Health initiative by Carol’s Daughter and its founder, Lisa Price, in partnership with the Mama Glow Foundation and its founder, Latham Thomas. It was created to empower, support, and equip Black women and birthing people and the greater community to advocate for their health and wellness by providing expanded access to doula services, trainings for doulas and resources for families, birth workers, partners and allies to be well-informed in supporting positive birthing experiences.

To join Carol’s Daughter in the fight for Black Maternal Health, head to www.carolsdaughter.com/lovedelivered.

Also, follow @CarolsDaughter and @MamaGlow on Instagram for program announcements and information.