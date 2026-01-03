News by Kandiss Edwards KFC Worker Allegedly Stabbed After Argument About Gravy Gerald Carter spoke to the police about the alleged incident and claims he did not remove his knife from his pocket during the altercation.







Two men were arrested and charged with attempted murder after a dispute over gravy at a North Las Vegas KFC turned into a violent attack on a restaurant employee, police said.

Police were called about 7:45 p.m. Dec. 27, 2025, to the KFC on West Craig Road near Camino Al Norte after employees reported that a customer had attacked a worker, North Las Vegas police said. Officers later identified the suspects as James Carter, 48, and his family member, Gerald Carter, 32, both of North Las Vegas. The men were walking away from the restaurant after the alleged incident.

North Las Vegas police Lt. S.T. Brandon said video surveillance showed the Carters entering a restricted area behind the counter before the attack. Investigators say the dispute began after Gerald Carter repeatedly complained about the amount of gravy on his food and confronted employees about it.

Surveillance footage reportedly shows Gerald Carter stab the employee multiple times while James Carter held the worker in a choke hold, police said. The two men left the restaurant before officers arrived but were soon detained nearby, the 8NewsNow reported.

Officers found a large folding knife in Gerald Carter’s pocket when he was taken into custody, according to police reports. The injured employee was transported to University Medical Center for treatment, authorities added, though no further details about the victim’s condition were released.

Gerald spoke to the police about the alleged incident and claims he did not remove his knife from his pocket during the altercation. He also refutes claims that the argument centered gravy. Gerald says the KFC employee was a verbal aggressor before the altercation and “was calling him names and disrespecting him.”

Both suspects were booked into the Clark County Detention Center. Gerald Carter’s bail was set at $100,000, and James Carter’s was set at $10,000, pending further proceedings in North Las Vegas Justice Court.

