CBS Anchor Gayle King Stuns in Same Yellow Dress on Jan. 9 Work Anniversary Each Year

Whoever said that celebrities or public figures couldn’t wear an outfit more than once sure hasn’t met Gayle King.

The 68-year-old took a creative approach to commemorate her 11th work anniversary on Jan. 9 by wearing the same yellow dress every year. King joined the CBS network in 2012 as a co-host on CBS Mornings. Following the success of the morning show, her position expanded to doing high-publicized interviews for CBS News.

In honor of King’s special day, her co-hosts Nate Burleson and guest co-host Deborah Norville, and the company paid tribute to the mother of two by giving her cupcakes and sharing a video montage highlighting her career. The clip also featured a photo collage of each year King wore the iconic dress.

Happy anniversary, @GayleKing! Today, we’re celebrating 11 years of Gayle at @CBSNews with some sweet treats, a special yellow dress and a look at some of her most spectacular moments from the past year. pic.twitter.com/WV0gF2Im4g — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) January 9, 2023

In addition to the surprise, King told her co-workers that she feared the dress wouldn’t fit after expressing that she wanted to continue being a part of the CBS network for another 11 years.

She recounted her conversation with her stylist, “When I put it on this morning, James, our wardrobe guy said, ‘Did you try it on?’ I said no, I’m just praying to sweet Black baby Jesus that it fits. The seams are going help me, help me.'”

On top of everything else, the company showed its appreciation for King by writing a special message to her on CBS Mornings’ official Twitter page. The caption read, “Happy anniversary, @GayleKing! Today, we’re celebrating 11 years of Gayle at @CBSNews with some sweet treats, a special yellow dress, and a look at some of her most spectacular moments from the past year.”

