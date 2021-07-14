Cedric the Entertainer Will Host This Year’s Emmy Awards, ‘I Can’t Wait To Take The Stage’

The Television Academy has announced that Cedric the Entertainer will be doing the honors of hosting this year’s 73rd Emmy Awards. This year’s award show will take place live and in front of a limited audience this fall on Sept. 19, 2021.

“Since I was a little boy huddled up next to my grandmother, television has always been my reliable friend, so it is an enormous honor for me to host this year’s Emmy Awards,” said Cedric the Entertainer in a written statement.

“Throughout the roller-coaster of a year that we have all lived through, television has helped us stay connected as a society like never before. It not only entertained us, but as it always has, it helped to open our eyes, educate us, and hopefully brought about a better understanding of who we are as a people. I can’t wait to take the stage to celebrate all of the great shows and performances that made us laugh, cry, dance, and sing over the past year.”

Emmy Award-nominated producers Reginald Hudlin and Ian Stewart have been brought on to executive produce, and Hamish Hamilton will direct the 73rd Emmy Awards for production companies Done+Dusted and Hudlin Entertainment. The telecast will return to a live, in-person ceremony at the Microsoft Theatre with a limited audience of nominees and their guests.

“I’m very excited to be returning to the Emmys,” said Executive Producer Reginald Hudlin. “Last year, the restrictions of Covid freed me and the awesome talents at Done+ Dusted to do a show that was different than any other award show. We don’t plan on repeating ourselves, but we certainly want to try some new ideas that could only be done on the Emmys.”

This will be the first time that Cedric the Entertainer is hosting this prestigious event. The live ceremony will take place on Sunday, Sept. 19 (8:00-11:00 PM, live ET/5:00-8:00 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.

“Cedric the Entertainer has been a wonderful friend to the Television Academy and our Foundation, and we are thrilled that he will bring his unique comedic perspective to the Emmy ceremony and telecast that marks our return to celebrating nominees and presenters live and in-person,” said Frank Scherma, chairman and CEO of the Academy.