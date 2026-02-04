Events by Ida Harris Celebrate 100 Years Of Black History Month With These Events Events include museum exhibitions, city-sponsored celebrations, community events, and performances.







Black History Month is a nationwide movement to both celebrate and learn about the Black culture and achievements of African Americans and Black people across the diaspora. To kickstart the month-long immersion into Black history and the evolution of Black culture, check out BLACK ENTERPRISE’s four-week series on things to do to celebrate 100 years of Black history and culture across America.

These lists include a host of events from museum exhibitions, city-sponsored celebrations, community events ,and performances. These events provide a way for individuals, families, and students to experience Black history and culture while contributing to Black economic growth and development.

Children’s Museum of Atlanta

The Children’s Museum of Atlanta, Georgia, observes Black History Month through daily events that include storytimes, art activities, and science programs that showcase Black leaders and cultural heritage. The organization provides interactive learning experiences to children and families that focus on Black historical achievements and innovative contributions. Black History Month programs run daily throughout February from 10:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Atlanta Stories of Strength Walking Tours

ZeNGY Time Travel Tour and Atlanta Cultural Renaissance Tour hosts Atlanta Stories of Strength Walking Tours. The city’s historic Black neighborhoods and landmarks offer interactive storytelling through Atlanta’s cultural tourism organizations. These tours provide visitors with a distinctive way to discover Atlanta’s historic neighborhoods and essential contributions to civil rights and cultural development. Attendees can participate all month long. The Atlanta Stories of Strength website provides additional details about the tours.

Windy Indie: Black Renaissance Music—Chicago

The live performance Windy Indie: Black Renaissance Music will honor Black Renaissance’s musical influences through violin and multi-genre sounds on Feb. 4 at 12 pm at the Harold Washington Library Center in Chicago. The event will highlight Black musical innovation together with cultural expression.

The Butler Screening & Art Explorations—St. Louis

The St. Louis Public Library’s BHM programming presents a film screening and art exploration event titled “The Butler: Film Screening & Art Explorations.” The event will show two films The Butler and The Help and will include Black fashion and art explorations during Black History Month. The event will take place Feb. 2 and Feb. 9 at 1:30 pm CST, with art programs scheduled for Feb. 5 and Feb. 9. The event will be held at the SLPL Buder & Barr Libraries in St. Louis. The event will unite film, artistic expression and community conversations to highlight Black cultural stories. For more information, please visit the SLPL Black History Month calendar.

Un/Bound Highlight Tour—Richmond, Virginia

On Feb. 7 at 10:30 am, the Virginia Museum of History & Culture will offer a free guided tour to showcase the history of free Black Virginians, who lived in the commonwealth region before the Civil War. The exhibition Un/Bound: Free Black Virginians, 1619–1865 serves as the main focus of the family-friendly tour. It is $13 for adults; $10 for children ages 6-17; and free for children up to age 5.

Bound by Law: Limits to Emancipation—North Carolina

The North Carolina African American Heritage Commission presents an educational virtual event about the legal restrictions on emancipation during and after the American Revolution. The online program takes place Feb. 4, between 12 pm–1 p.m. EST and offers a deep dive into the initial legal battles that Black Americans faced while seeking freedom.

Black History Month Opening Ceremonies—Los Angeles

The City of Los Angeles, Our Authors Study Club, Inc., and the Mayor’s office, will host official citywide Black History Month opening ceremonies, which will include include honorees, art exhibitions, and a community reception, on Feb. 4 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Los Angeles City Hall. The ceremony commemorates 76 years of Los Angeles Black History Month programming while recognizing local leaders.

Harlem Chamber Players—New York City

The Harlem Chamber Players classical ensemble will perform a free concert, “American Landscapes,” on Feb. 5 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Aaron Davis Hall at City College. The concert features musical works which demonstrate Black influence on classical music and performance while honoring Black History Month with African American artistic musical traditions. Attendance is on a first-come, first-seated basis.

Mardi Gras Memphis

The city of Memphis is hosting of three-day weekend filled with activations, music, and community pride and a family friendly, Mardi Gras-themed block party with Mid-South, Memphis flavor, that includes a big band, parade, a ceremonial crowning of the king and Queen of Mardi Gras and concludes with a Mardi tailgate. Festivities run Feb. 6 to 8.

