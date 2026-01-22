News by Kandiss Edwards Derrick ‘Rose’s Flower Shop’ Is Open For Business Rose’s Flower Shop operates on a limited “bloom drop” model, with fresh floral arrangements made available weekly.







Derrick Rose, the retired professional basketball player and Chicago native, has launched a family-owned flower shop in his hometown, local and business reporting shows.

Rose’s new business, Rose’s Flower Shop, opened in early January 2026 and is intended to bring people together and strengthen community ties through the act of giving flowers. The shop was developed alongside his wife, mother and children.

On the shop’s site, Rose said roses have “always meant more to me than something simply beautiful” and represent “love and appreciation,” citing memories of sending roses to family, friends and supporters after his NBA retirement on Sept. 26, 2024. He said that gesture “planted the seed for something bigger.”

Rose’s Flower Shop operates on a limited “bloom drop” model, with fresh floral arrangements made available weekly. Bouquets are named after Chicago-inspired themes such as Chicago Red, Morning on Michigan and City Lights, and a standard 12-stem arrangement is priced at about $89.99, according to the shop’s website.

The venture builds on earlier community-oriented efforts. A one-day pop-up version of Rose’s Flower Shop drew long lines in downtown Chicago in January 2025 and gave away flowers to fans and local residents.

The new shop plans to offer limited online drops nationwide. Most importantly, the brick-in-mortar location aims to remain rooted in Chicago’s neighborhoods. In an Instagram post, Rose says more than commerce he hopes to bring agricultural knowledge to the next generation.

“I want Rose’s Flower Shop to be an agricultural platform for kids where they can learn about agriculture, business and what’s possible when you invest in your own neighborhood and believe in what you’re building.”

While Rose provides flowers to the community, he is still receiving his own from his time as one of the NBA’s top players. Rose will be honored Jan. 24 when the Chicago Bulls retire his No. 1 jersey. The retirement event will take place after the Bulls’ home game against the Boston Celtics at the city’s United Center. Rose’s number will join those of franchise legends such as Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen in the rafters, marking one of the highest honors the organization bestows on its former players.

