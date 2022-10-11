Celebrities Shut Kanye West Down After Anti-Semitic Tweets

Rapper Kanye West‘s latest antics may have long-lasting effects.

While the mercurial rapper has been known to go off against Black people and pledge allegiance to white supremacists, this time celebrities are working together to shut him down and shut him up after posting what many considered to be anti-Semitic speech in tweets on Saturday.

A laundry list of celebrities have spoken out after Ye tweeted:

“I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.”

Kanye then continued: “The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

After his tweet, Twitter locked Ye out of his Twitter account for the now-deleted tweet that the company stated violated their policies.

Twitter followed a similar action that Meta, the company that owns Facebook and Instagram, took to restrict the rapper’s Instagram account for similar violations from a text message screenshot shared on his account with rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The Instagram post showed messages that Ye stated: “Ima use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me. I told you this was war.”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, musician John Legend, and actress Jamie Lee Curtis are just a few notable celebs who have spoken out against Ye’s social media behavior.

Weird how all these “free, independent thinkers” always land at the same old anti blackness and anti semitism. — John Legend (@johnlegend) October 10, 2022

There is absolutely no room in this country or world for antisemitism. It is important to see how harmful + dangerous Kanye’s words are – not only to our Jewish brothers, sisters, & siblings, but also to our collective society at large. We must reject this 🚮 wherever we see it. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 10, 2022

The holiest day in Judaism was last week. Words matter. A threat to Jewish people ended once in a genocide. Your words hurt and incite violence. You are a father. Please stop. pic.twitter.com/8iFuKwwspw — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) October 9, 2022

Ye’s comments on the Jewish community follow a controversial month for the 45-year-old.

This includes his partnership feud with Adidas, wearing a White Lives Matter t-shirt in Paris at his fashion show during Fashion Week, and his appearance with Fox News host Tucker Carlson where Ye commented on singer Lizzo appearing to look “unhealthy” regarding her weight.

Last month, Ye ended his business partnership with Gap, citing failure to meet obligations involving the distribution of his merchandise via letter, the Associated Press reported.