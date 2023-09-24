Celebrity Hairstylist Shekinah Anderson’s Latest Business Venture Builds New Legacy From The Deceased

Reality television star and famed hairstylist Shekinah Joida Anderson, better known to fans as Shekinah Jo, is expanding her financial portfolio by opening a funeral home in Manchester, Georgia.

The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta cast member initially shared the opening of the Revival Funeral Home on September 16 via Instagram. On September 21, Anderson shared an additional announcement on IG and Facebook that contained a stunning image of herself with the funeral parlor in the background.

The 39-year-old entrepreneur revealed that she was open for business, what her new company offered and what set Revival Funeral Home apart from the competition.

“Now Open For Business @therevivalfuneralhome

“Guiding you with compassion through life’s most difficult moments. #RevivalFuneralHomeServices #SupportInSorrow “ “Honoring every life story with care and respect. #MemorialServices #InLovingMemory “ “Creating meaningful farewells to celebrate a life well-lived. #RevivalFuneralHomeServices #HonoringLegacies “ “Our dedicated team is here to ease your journey and celebrate your loved one. #CompassionateCare #RestInPeace “ “When words are not enough, we’re here to help you say goodbye. #FuneralPlanning #CherishedMemories “ “Providing solace and support during your time of loss. #RevivalFuneralHomeServices #RememberingWithLove “ “Every detail, every moment – a heartfelt tribute to your loved one. #MemorialServices #ForeverInOurHearts “ “From planning to final farewell, we’re here for you every step of the way. #FuneralHomeCare #StrengthInCommunity “ “Honoring traditions, celebrating life, and offering comfort in your time of need. #FuneralService #GoneButNotForgotten “ “Together, we create a meaningful tribute to a life that will never be forgotten. #MemorialCare #FarewellDearFriend “

Revival’s mission statement on the website states, “Our mission is to offer exceptional funeral services that reflect the unique lives of those we are entrusted to care for. We aim to provide a warm, welcoming environment where families can find comfort, support, and understanding during their grieving process. Our experienced and compassionate staff is here to assist you every step of the way, ensuring that all arrangements are handled with sensitivity and respect.”

Fans and supporters showed Anderson love in the comments section.

“Absolutely a blessing to be a blessing to the bereaved. 💕✨,” one person wrote.

Another person penned, “Congratulations… this major 🔥❤️love all the way from Maryland.”

Someone else wrote, “Won’t He Do It!! 🤍🤍🤍🤍”

In July, a TikTok user posted a video of Anderson confirming that she owned a funeral home despite naysayers.

“This business… is gonna be the same business that was already here. I’m not putting a hair school here. Lies. A hair school won’t be here… It will be my funeral home.”

Anderson passionately told supporters and followers that she wasn’t there to “get over on” anyone and would take care of patrons who supported her business. She even advised funeral directors to apply for a job at Revival, promising to pay well in the seven-minute video.

Outside of the funeral home, Anderson also owns a successful hair care company, Shekinah Jo. As a celebrity hairstylist in Atlanta with almost 30 years of experience, the businesswoman has styled famous folks like Tiny Harris (also her good sis), Tamar Braxton, Ciara and Monica. The 39-year-old reality television star is dedicated to “the growth, beauty and health of your hair.”