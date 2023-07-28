Bow Wow Says ‘It Wasn’t Me’ In Latest Lawsuit Alleging He Swindled A Child Rapper Out Of $3K For A Feature

Hip-hop recording artist Chad Moss, whom we know as Bow Wow, has been hit with a lawsuit stating he scammed a rapper out of some coins. But Bow Wow is rehashing the Shaggy hit song by saying “It Wasn’t Me”!

According to TMZ, the Like Mike star is being sued by the father of a 10-year-old aspiring rapper who claims Bow Wow charged her $3,000 to do a feature on her song but never delivered it. His defense? It wasn’t him—she had been “catfished.”

Bow Wow stated on Twitter that this is the third time he has been accused of doing this and that he doesn’t do business via Cash App, which is how the alleged victim claimed the money was sent.

D pimpin done got yall again huh? 🤣 i dont conduct business on apps. I do NOT use or have cash app. So if you aint call management and send a wire .. you def was NOT dealing w me. Be careful who yall send yalls money to online. This happens everyday to folks. This the 3rd time… — Bow Wow (@smoss) July 26, 2023

The lawsuit was filed by Steven Roberson, who claims he sent Bow Wow the $3,000 through Cash App in 2021. He wanted the vocals from the artist for his daughter for a single she had titled “Daddy’s Girl.” Roberson alleges that he was instructed to send the cash, and within two weeks of doing so he would get the feature from the recording artist. They have yet to receive those vocals.

The case is now pending in a Georgia court. The Instagram account of The Neighborhood Talk reported that Roberson is seeking $15,000 from Bow Wow “based on the foregoing and as a direct consequence of Defendant’s actions and failures, with the plaintiff’s total damages, including costs and attorney’s fees,” according to the legal filing.