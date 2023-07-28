Bow Wow Says ‘It Wasn’t Me’ In Latest Lawsuit Alleging He Swindled A Child Rapper Out Of $3K For A Feature

Hip-hop recording artist Chad Moss, whom we know as Bow Wow, has been hit with a lawsuit stating he scammed a rapper out of some coins. But Bow Wow is rehashing the Shaggy hit song by saying “It Wasn’t Me”!
According to TMZ, the Like Mike star is being sued by the father of a 10-year-old aspiring rapper who claims Bow Wow charged her $3,000 to do a feature on her song but never delivered it. His defense? It wasn’t him—she had been “catfished.”
Bow Wow stated on Twitter that this is the third time he has been accused of doing this and that he doesn’t do business via Cash App, which is how the alleged victim claimed the money was sent.
D pimpin done got yall again huh? 🤣 i dont conduct business on apps. I do NOT use or have cash app. So if you aint call management and send a wire .. you def was NOT dealing w me. Be careful who yall send yalls money to online. This happens everyday to folks. This the 3rd time…
— Bow Wow (@smoss) July 26, 2023