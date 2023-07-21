Bow Wow Owns Part Of The Scream Tour ’23

The Black Promoters Collective, the group responsible for Maxwell’s 2022 “The Night Tour” featuring Joe and Anthony Hamilton, is partnering with Bow Wow for a return of the “Scream Tour.”

Bow Wow, along with B2K, Marques Houston, and Pretty Ricky, were the faces of the original Scream Tour, which ran in the summers of 2001-2012. Bow Wow is set to have an ownership stake in the reincarnation, formally known as “Scream Tour ‘23,” according to a report from Yahoo Finance.

“We are excited to partner with Bow Wow on the Scream Tour as he is the original face of the brand, and we have had the pleasure of working with him for many years on other tours we have produced,” Gary Guidry, CEO of The Black Promoters Collective, said in a press release. “By introducing the “Scream Tour ’23” and featuring an incredible lineup of rising stars, we aim to create a one-of-a-kind experience for fans, allowing them to relive their teenage years while introducing the next generation to the magic of live music.”

The Black Promoters Collective was largely formed as a part of the moment after the George Floyd protests when the nation seemed like it was ready for a real reckoning of its history with race. Composed of several of the top Black independent promoters and Black veterans of the live entertainment industry including Guidry, the group’s mission was focused on doing things with Black people at the forefront.

In 2021 Guidry told Afrotech about the group’s motivations:

”When the pandemic hit, we were able to slow down and we started to just talk and say, ‘This is our time to take a stand, come together, and discuss our culture,” Guidry told Afrotech in 2021. “Through that discussion, we started to just really see a bigger picture that it was bigger than us and bigger than just doing concerts. This was about culture. This was about our culture being marketed by people who have no connection.”

BREAKING NEWS: BOW WOW, THE ORIGINAL FACE OF THE SCREAM TOUR, ACQUIRES OWNERSHIP STAKE IN SCREAM TOUR IN PARTNERSHIP WITH BLACK PROMOTERS COLLECTIVE https://t.co/vAuP7ey4NX — Bow Wow (@smoss) July 14, 2023

Bow Wow will also serve as a host, along with Kayla Nicole and in keeping with the original spirit of the Scream Tour, it features rising stars from Nickelodeon, That Girl Lay Lay, and Young Dylan.

The tour will also include DJs Amira & Kayla and Sophia Rocks and will have special performances from King Harris, the son of T.I. Tickets are currently on sale for 23 cities.

