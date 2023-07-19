Dame Dash Gives Sage Advice On Why $1M Isn’t Enough To Sustain Millionaire Status

Whenever Dame Dash speaks, at least in public, you will most likely hear a gem or two, as the Harlem-bred executive is constantly dropping them. He does it again in a recent video clip where he expressed why $1 million isn’t “enough.”

The former Roc-A-Fella Records executive was speaking to hair stylist Shanita Robinson, who posted a portion of a video clip to her Instagram account.

“So now the question is, how much bread do you want to make? And I don’t think it’s a bad thing to want to make a lot of money because there are people you might need to take care of,” Dame stated.

While speaking to Dame about finances, she told him that she “needs” to get to million-dollar status, but he cut her off to give her some game.

He then said, “We’re dreaming. Let me tell you what a million dollars does. If you go in the store and buy a 25-cent bag of potato chips, you’re not a millionaire. You spend one dollar, and you’re not a millionaire. You want to stay a millionaire, so you want a couple. Because the minute you start to get into millions, so do your bills. The carrying cost of things is what kills you.”

That must have been the mindset Dame had when he revealed that many years after the creation of the successful record company, the entrepreneur was only offered $1.5 million for his stake in Roc-A-Fella Records.

After planning to sell his stake in the record imprint as an NFT (non-fungible token), attorneys for Jay-Z filed a lawsuit to prevent Dash from doing so. The lawsuit between the two former Roc-A-Fella Records label owners was settled in 2022, according to Reuters.