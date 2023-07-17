Jay-Z’s ‘Shawn Carter Foundation’ Raises $20M For Young Scholars On Its 20th Anniversary

Jay-Z has a lot to celebrate in the year of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. On the same day that it was revealed that the Brooklyn Public Library was showcasing an exhibition, The Book of Hov, in honor of the Brooklyn living legend, Carter and his mother, Dr. Gloria Carter, co-founders of the Shawn Carter Foundation, raised $20 million on the anniversary of the foundations’ 20th year.

The organization’s Twitter account announced the amount it collected at the Shawn Carter Foundation Black Tie Gala.

Friday evening, we gathered to celebrate 20 years of legacy, excellence, and inspiration at the Shawn Carter Foundation Black Tie Gala in New York City. Thanks to the generous support of our beloved community, we raised $20 million for the students, families, and communities of… pic.twitter.com/qCJnau2Xus — Shawn Carter Foundation (@ShawnCarterSF) July 16, 2023

Billboard reported that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez donated a $10 million legacy to the foundation. Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey donated his annual $2 million as well.

Some of the esteemed people in attendance included recording artists DJ Khaled, Lil Uzi Vert, Meek Mill, Babyface, Miguel, Tinashe, A$AP Ferg, and Saint Jhn. Sports executives included New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, and Philadelphia 76ers owner Michael Rubin. Actors Regina Hall and Chazz Palminteri appeared, along with athletes like Robinson Cano and Dez Bryant and radio personalities Angie Martinez, Ebro Darden, Corey Gamble, Tamika Mallory, Zane Lowe, and more.

Dr. Gloria Carter and her son, Shawn Carter, started the Shawn Carter Foundation to provide college scholarships for young people with “talent and drive, but due to mitigating circumstances, their grade point averages fall below the minimum to qualify for support at other foundations and institutions.”

The Shawn Carter Foundation has been helping scholars since its inception in 2003.

