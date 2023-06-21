Trevor Noah Shakes Up The Podcast Space With New Spotify Series

Former The Daily Show host Trevor Noah is set to invade the podcast world.

Noah, who left Comedy Central in 2022 after hosting The Daily Show with Trevor Noah for seven years, “let the cat out of the bag” on his Instagram account on June 20, 2023 that he is joining Spotify to host his own podcast.

“It’s really exciting to be joining Spotify on a fun new adventure where we’ll engage in interesting and meaningful conversations with some of the world’s most fascinating people,” says Noah in a written statement. “We’ll also probably fix every single issue humankind has ever faced, so you definitely want to join us for every episode.”

Spotify saids the weekly show that will debut later in 2023. Although no release date was mentioned, the streaming platform promised Noah’s “signature humor and razor-sharp wit” will be displayed.

Since the deal is not exclusive to the streaming platform, the podcast will also be seen and heard on other platforms.

“Spotify is the ultimate audio destination, and partnering with Trevor Noah, one of the world’s most brilliant and distinctive voices, will make for captivating storytelling that will delight our more than 100 million podcast listeners around the world,” says Julie McNamara, Spotify vice president, head of global podcast studios. “We are excited to collaborate with Trevor to create an original podcast that seamlessly combines his unique humor, insightful commentary, and consummate interview skills on a global scale.”

Noah told Variety that doing a podcast allows him to do more as he is not as restricted in format and time as he was on television. He also mentioned that he can do his show “anywhere in the world.”

In 2022, when Noah decided to leave Comedy Central after seven years, he said he wanted to dedicate more time to stand-up comedy.