Tupac’s Father Blames US Government For The Rapper’s Death

In a recent interview, Tupac Shakur’s biological father, Billy Garland, said that he doesn’t believe his son’s alleged killer is the one who shot him and feels the government killed his son.

According to XXL, a video clip of the interview was released by The Art of Dialogue, where Garland raised the theory. Over the years, Orlando Anderson has been suspected as the alleged killer of the “Keep Your Head Up” rapper. A video shot in Las Vegas showed that Tupac and his crew had previously assaulted Anderson. The incident occurred at a Mike Tyson fight when he fought Bruce Sheldon on Sept. 7, 1996.

Anderson’s uncle, Keffe D, admitted informing the government that he gave his nephew the gun Anderson used to kill Tupac. But Garland believes otherwise.

“Well, I think the key question there is the government. The government gave him [Keffe D] the deal. [Tupac] was being tailed by the government on the night of his assassination. He was being tailed by the government at Quad Studios. That’s a known fact.”

Garland believes that Tupac was being set up and that Anderson may have been the fall guy.

“I don’t know this guy Keffe. Maybe he had to say that to get out of some issues. I don’t know. I just know it looked like a setup to me. Somebody told this guy to stand there with the Death Row thing and it pursued to what we had. But I don’t think he had anything to do with the death of my son. Not at all.”

In the same interview, Garland also revealed he was blindsided when he appeared in the recent Hulu documentary, Dear Mama: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur. He stated the film made him look like he was bad-mouthing Afeni Shakur (Tupac’s mother) for keeping his identity a secret from the Poetic Justice actor. It’s been 30 years since the slain rapper’s death, and conspiracy theories continue regarding who was responsible for Tupac’s murder.