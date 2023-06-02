Tupac Honored With A Hollywood Star Almost 3 Decades After His Death

Tupac Shakur will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame June 7, according to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. It is the walk’s 2,758th star. Shakur will receive the honor in the recording category.

“Tupac Shakur was a rapper, actor, activist, poet, and revolutionary. This iconic artist has continued to be part of the zeitgeist for decades after his passing and will continue to be an important cultural figure for many years to come,” said Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, in a written statement.

“Surely, as one of L.A.’s own, Tupac’s star will be added to the list of most visited stars,” she added.

The emcee of the event will be iHeart Media Radio Personality Big Boy. Scheduled speakers include movie director Allen Hughes, who directed the latest Tupac docuseries, Dear Mama, and Jamal Joseph. Joseph, the Professor of Professional Practice at Columbia University School of the Arts in the film department, is the author of Tupac Shakur Legacy.

Tupac’s sister, Sekyiwa “Set” Shakur, will accept the star for her brother.

The ceremony and setting for the star will be at 6212 Hollywood Boulevard, in Hollywood. For those who want to watch the ceremony live, head to walkoffame.com. The ceremony starts at 1:30 p.m. Eastern/10:30 a.m. Pacific.

This is the latest posthumous honor for Tupac. In April 2017, he became the first solo hip-hop artist to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a first-time nominee. In just five years, Tupac sold over 75 million records worldwide.

In April 2023, the city of Oakland announced there will be a street named after Shakur and according to People, the renaming will occur on MacArthur Boulevard between Grand Avenue and Van Buren Avenue. In a unanimous decision, the city council voted in favor of the new street name, Tupac Shakur Way.

The legendary rapper died on September 13, 1996, after being shot inside a vehicle six days earlier after attending a Mike Tyson fight in Las Vegas.