IYKYK: 6 Certifications To Elevate Your Online Business

There is no better time for business and professional development than now.

The rise of e-commerce is a gift that keeps on giving for entrepreneurs and consumers alike, including low startup operating costs, work location flexibility, wider customer reach, marketing made easy, and more. Though managing an online business takes time and energy, so does developing your career for the betterment of your business and its longevity. Why put one on the back burner when you can potentially do both?

If you don’t know where to start, here are some recommended certifications that will crank your skill level up to entrepreneur with a highly sought-after business.

Black-Owned Business Certification

For small business owners in underrepresented groups, obtaining a certification can open the doors to sustainable growth and success. The U.S. Small Business Administration, for instance, offers an 8(a) Business Development program for disadvantaged businesses to become solid competitors in the federal marketplace.

Make your business stand out and unlock opportunities with the ByBlack Black-owned business certification. In partnership with the United States Black Chambers Inc. (USBC), all eligible Black-owned businesses can now apply at no cost to them. Once your application has been approved, you will receive the official seal designating a business as Black-Owned and Operated. It is awarded by the U.S. Black Chambers, Inc. and the ByBlack.us platform. Among the many perks: free access to major USBC events and national conferences, skill-building seminars and training, and ultimately large potential buyers and contract agreements.

Digital Marketing

Get creative with digital mediums and stand out from your competitors with digital marketing certifications. From search engine optimization to social media selling, free online programs are just a click away. They include HubSpot Academy, Skillshare, Google Digital Garage, and the Google Digital Marketing & E-commerce Professional Certificate via Coursera.

Additionally, the HubSpot Inbound Marketing Course aims to help you scale your marketing with ease. This free certification program is for business owners looking to boost their marketing strategy and maximize their return on investment (ROI). Through interactive lessons, you’ll learn how to create accurate buyer personas using HubSpot tools and map out your buyer’s journey to develop impactful content that drives action.

Project Management Professional

Project management is vital to any team. Project professionals help drive economic growth and are necessary in order to continue to scale and develop products or services. The Project Management Professional (PMP) certification is the most recognized and demanded certification within the project management field.

According to LinkedIn, the Project Management Institute’s (PMI) PMP certification is a leading option, with certifications designed for all experience levels. Project managers must meet specific requirements and pass a 180-question exam. Each question applies to established project managers’ real, lived experiences.

Data Analytics

While AI will certainly impact certain aspects of data analysis, it is an opportunity to not only learn how to work with the intelligence of a machine but to diversify your skills in the process. Data management tools are constantly growing with the intention of measuring every aspect of your company, from website performance to employees’ careers.

Coursera offers free training programs, a d LinkedIn’s Data Analytics for Business certification provides you with the tools to assess information, how to design programs that demonstrate what you measure, and how to strategically apply those insights to your company. Take a lesson from companies like Xerox or UPS. 591Lab, one of the leading providers of IT certification, also offers a course toward becoming a Certified Analytics Professional.

Business Management

Obtaining a business degree, or any degree for that matter, comes with challenges. If you don’t want to pursue an MBA, a business management certification can potentially cut costs and time. This certificate can help entrepreneurs build specific knowledge and skills in their area of interest, from finance to human resources.

There are a few options. Coursera offers a plethora of free online business management-related courses. Local universities might also offer exactly what you’re looking for. And certification from the International Institute of Business Analysis (IIBA) can enhance credibility.

Sales

From business creation to goal setting and prospecting, sales certification teaches us to look at the sales process in a different way and develop it more effectively for our company. An efficient sales team boosts growth by building loyalty and trust between the business and its customers. For instance, it helps to learn sales strategies as a business owner selling products online and seeking brand awareness and customer engagement.

The Certified Sales Professional (CSP) program offered by the Management Training and Certification for Manufacturers gives a thorough understanding of consultative selling and more. The National Association of Sales Professionals also offers certification programs to meet business owners’ needs.