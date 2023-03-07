 Chaos Erupts During a Glorilla Concert Leaving Two Dead and Several Injured

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 9: GloRilla performs onstage during "Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert" at State Farm Arena on December 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

A concert turned into chaos for fans of GloRilla during a concert in upstate New York.

CBS News reported two people were killed after a stampede erupted while fans rushed to the exits in Rochester. Officers were responding to reports of gunfire at the Main Street Armory shortly after the Memphis rapper’s concert ended close to 11 p.m. As concertgoers rushed to the doors, 33-year-old Rhondesia Belton and an unidentified 35-year-old woman were  trampled.

Both women died from their injuries.

Medical officials said “the injuries appear to be as a result of a large crowd pushing towards the exits following accounts of individuals hearing what they believed to be gunshots.” However, Rochester Police Chief, David M. Smith, said there was no evidence of gunshots. What began last night as a night of live music and fun for the performer GloRilla ended in tragedy with one person dead and two more fighting for their lives,” the chief said, according to The Huffington Post. “We do not have any evidence of gunshots being fired or of anyone being shot or stabbed at the scene.”

Several others sustained injuries during the incident. A witness tweeted he saw a firefighter performing CPR on a victim on the scene.

The Grammy-nominated performer tweeted her shock at the incident. “I’’m just now hearing about what happened wtf,” the F.N.F rapper, whose real name is Gloria Hallelujah Woods, tweeted. “Praying everybody is ok.”

Rochester mayor, Malik Evans, called the fatal incident “totally unacceptable” and promised to work with city officials for a thorough investigation. “We are going to hold people accountable for what happened last night, period,” Evans told CBS. “I intend to get to the bottom of this.”

The venue was expected to host a performance from rapper, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, however, the show has been canceled.


