Charles Barkley Inks New TNT Deal Reportedly Worth Over $100 Million

TV sports analyst Charles Barkley has agreed to a 10-year deal with Turner Network Television (TNT) that is expected to be well over $100 million and could approach $200 million, according to the New York Post.

Barkley’s current contract is paying $10 million per season with three years remaining.

But the outlet reports his current deal has the potential to coincide with TNT’s new agreement after the 2024-25 season once the original deal expires.

The NBA Hall of Famer could also potentially own the rights to work for another network or a digital platform if Turner no longer kept the NBA broadcasting rights.

Barkley, 59, who starred as a player with the Philadelphia 76ers and the Phoenix Suns, could decide to retire before the deal ends as he previously made claims of retirement by the age of 60.

As for the network, TNT’s goal was to commit and keep the crew together after Shaquille O’Neal, analyst Kenny Smith, and host Ernie Johnson all inked new deals announced Monday.

“We’re all a big family—Ernie, Kenny and Shaquille are brothers to me—and I wouldn’t still be here if it wasn’t for them and all the amazing people who work on our show,” Barkley said to the New York Post. “I’m not gonna lie, though, this is a life-altering deal…and I’m blessed to be able to do live television for a living.”

Kenny Smith added, “I’ve been on a few championship teams in my day, but there’s nothing quite like this one. I wanted to continue doing the show because of the basketball and cultural impact that our show has become. I’m excited for the season and many more to come.”

According to sources with the New York Post, Barkley will also produce documentaries and other projects to his portfolio with his production company Round Mound Media with Warner Bros. Discovery, TNT’s corporate parent company.