HBCU by Kandiss Edwards Charleston White Shows His Anti-Black Colors At Alabama HBCU White made it a point to call student participants "poor" before storming off Tugaloo's campus.







Charleston White, internet agent provocateur and YouTuber, disparaged an HBCU while visiting for a structured debate.

While at Tougaloo College in Alabama, White appeared to have an outburst while debating with students. During his mini-rant, White expressed his disdain for Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Video clips circulated online show White dismissively stating, “F** racism, I don’t believe in racism. I don’t give a damn about no HBCU, I went to a white school.”

Before that, the energy in the room seemingly shifted, prompting White’s voice to slightly rise while lecturing the students about coming up with solutions to issues as opposed to debating issues, though he was there to do just that.

White left the stage as his security responded to perceived threats.

“All y’all debating poor, get some G*dd*mn money,” he said as he departed.

He also spoke about his regret in attending the event.

“Ya’ll got a college-educated street n***a talking street talk, I wasted my time,” he said.

The incident is consistent with a string of contentious encounters for White. After years behind bars, he re-emerged as a speaker of sorts and social media figure. He founded Helping Young People Excel (HYPE).

Eventually, White began testing boundaries with harsh critiques of hip-hop culture, race relations, and Black institutional legacies. White’s stances often spark controversy.

Despite the furor that often follows him, White continues to maintain a platform built on polarizing commentary juxtaposed with his “community empowerment” agenda. His ability to attract attention even when that attention is negative leads one to wonder: Who thought his presence was a good idea at an institution of higher learning?

Though White often speaks about the responsibility of the Black community and the different paths to upliftment, his parting words prove he is not a firm practitioner of what he preaches.

“F**k my people. I don’t give a f**k about my people.”

