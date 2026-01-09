Health and Wellness by Sharelle B. McNair OpenAI Wants To Be A Data Hub With ChatGPT Health OpenAI’s CEO of Applications Fidji Simo labeled the application as “another step toward turning ChatGPT into a personal super-assistant that can support you with information and tools to achieve your goals across any part of your life.”







Since millions of people already ask ChatGPT question concerning their health, its parent company, OpenAI, has launched ChatGPT Health, Fortune reports.

OpenAI’s CEO of Applications, Fidji Simo, announced the new product designed inside the popular chatbot that will connect medical records and wellness apps like Apple Health, Function, and MyFitnessPal securely in an effort to personalize conversations regarding healthcare concerns.

The company says it would not train models to collect personal medical data.

Simo shared how the application helped with a personal medical matter. After she was hospitalized for kidney stones and developed an infection, Simo was prescribed a basic antibiotic, but after she researched it against her medical history via ChatGPT, the medication was flagged. It could have reactivate a life-threatening infection she had years ago.

“The resident was relieved I spoke up, she told me she only has a few minutes per patient during rounds, and that health records aren’t organized in a way that makes it easy to see,” Simo said. “I’ve heard many stories like this from people who are using AI to help connect the dots in their healthcare system that really wasn’t built to see the full picture.”

She labeled the application as “another step toward turning ChatGPT into a personal super-assistant that can support you with information and tools to achieve your goals across any part of your life,” according to CNBC. In partnership with b.well, providing the connectivity infrastructure to allow users to share their medical records with ChatGPT Health, OpenAI says ChatGPT Health will host a dedicated space where files, conversations, and connected apps are separated from other chats, with the goal of replacing medical care.

ChatGPT Health will start off by being available to a small group of users who will offer feedback and will expand in the coming weeks.

While the company says ChatGPT Health was developed in “close collaboration” with physicians and other healthcare professionals, studies show AI is not as popular with patients.

As 2022 Pew Research Center poll revealed that 60% of patients aren’t too comfortable with AI diagnosing disease or recommending treatments. Stanford Health Policy research scholar Charlotte Haug expressed the need for AI to slow down and encouraged developers to lean on the standard protocols of scientific discovery.

“Things are changing very fast and at the same time, things haven’t changed so much for patients—and I wish the patient view would be more prominent,” Haug said.

Patient care correlated to AI is a reason why other organizations like the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) are stepping in to make sure the equity gaps in healthcare are a focus. In late 2025, the civil rights group announced the ACE Your Health Initiative, designed to provide an “equity-first, human-centered approach” to healthcare service strengthened by AI, targeting underserved communities.

