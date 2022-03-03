ChenMed Commits $100K to Activate Programming on Racial Equity

For the second consecutive year, in support of Black History Month, ChenMed is committing $100,000 to organizations that assist in strengthening communities, breaking down barriers and creating a healthy dialogue around race, community and reconciliation.

This year, one of the first partners that the pledge is benefiting is Be the Bridge, an organization committed to empowering people and culture towards racial healing, equity and reconciliation.

“ChenMed has always advocated for people of every background to share equally in the American dream, and this year we will continue to use our platform to help create a world where everyone is loved, respected, and valued,” said Christopher Chen , CEO of ChenMed.

In addition, ChenMed’s first-ever Employee Resource Group called AWARE2 (All Working to Achieve Racial Equity and Equality) engaged in activating compelling programming and activities for this year’s Black History Month. The group was created to generate racial equality and highlight issues of social concern that team members encounter, according to a press release.

“We feel very proud of our Black History Month programming this year and all the value that our Employee Resource Group is adding as they work to bring a more inclusive environment to ChenMed,” says Stephanie Chen, J.D., ChenMed chief legal and culture officer.

“We are confident the AWARE2 team will continue to have measurable impact on our team members lives, strengthening our connections and giving a voice to those who may not have felt they had one before.”

Last year, ChenMed pledged $100,000 to initiatives and organizations that address issues affecting communities of color. Local and national organizations supported included the King Center for Nonviolent Social Change, Equal Justice Initiative, Together Chicago, Florida Memorial University Social Justice Symposium and Opa-Locka Community Development Corporation.

For celebration of Black History Month this year, ChenMed not only matched last year’s $100,000 pledge, but also aligned with the Association for the Study of African American Life and History’s (ASALH) 2022 theme of “Black Health and Wellness” to develop programming and content. ChenMed’s AWARE2 Employee Resource Group partnered with ChenMed’s Culture team to create Black History Month activities and events to help drive open conversations about race and provide an avenue to help recognize the contributions the black community has made to the company, communities and country.

Throughout February, ChenMed offered Black History content and activities including weekly newsletters, scavenger hunts highlighting notable Black Americans, media resources to read and watch, profile pieces on black ChenMed employees and trivia events, amongst others.

Earlier this month ChenMed hosted TEDx Talk keynote speaker, Shola Kaye, to discuss empathy and work life wellness. Team members were given tools on how to be intentional listeners and provide a sense of inclusion and belonging in the workplace. The company also hosted fireside chats with ChenMed’s top black leaders to share their stories of strength, growth and authenticity in Corporate America.