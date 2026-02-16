Chicago Entrepreneur Opens Grocery Store To Reclaim Promise Of ‘Forty Acres’

A long-broken post-Civil War pledge is finding new meaning on Chicago’s West Side. During Black History Month, entrepreneur Liz Abunaw is reframing the historic promise of “forty acres and a mule” through the launch of her grocery store, Forty Acres Fresh Market, in the Austin neighborhood. The concept references the federal government’s unfulfilled commitment to provide land and opportunity to formerly enslaved people. For Abunaw, it represents economic ownership and community investment.

“What would it look like if we actually got our 40 acres?” Abunaw asked. In her view, it looks like a thriving, Black woman-owned supermarket serving its Chicago neighbors.

As reported by CBS News, located at Chicago Avenue and Waller Street, the store occupies a space that once housed a Salvation Army thrift shop. Abunaw said the former building felt closed off and uninviting. “This place used to look like a prison,” she said, recalling its concrete block walls and minimal entryway. When redesigning the property, she focused on light and openness.

“You have to open it up,” she explained.

Inside, the aesthetic mixes nostalgia with modern touches. Abunaw said she aimed for a contemporary general store atmosphere, inspired in part by mid-century soda fountains.

“The decor in this place, I wanted it to feel like a 1950’s ice cream shop,” she said.

The market opened in September 2025, marking a significant milestone for a community that previously lacked a full-service grocery option. Abunaw said Chicago’s Austin residents often had to travel to surrounding neighborhoods or suburbs to buy essentials.

“Look around us. The mayor lives on the next block,” she noted. “The man can afford food, but until we got here, he had to go into Oak Park to get food.”

Though she resists labeling the area a “food desert,” Abunaw acknowledged disparities in access to fresh groceries. Drawing on experience from her years at General Mills, she said running a supermarket requires precision. “Grocery is not complicated, but it is complex,” she said, adding that success depends on managing many small tasks at once.

Customers say the convenience is transformative. Nearby resident Samuel Correa said quick trips for basics are now possible without a lengthy drive. Community member Haniyyah King praised both the symbolism and quality of the store’s offerings.

Abunaw believes competitive pricing is key to sustainability. “If we’re charging the same prices as other grocery stores, that means we’re doing it right,” she said.

While proud of her achievement, Abunaw emphasized she is building on a legacy of Black-owned Chicago grocers who came before her — and continuing a story that began generations ago.

RELATED CONTENT: This Black-Owned Business Turns ‘Heritage Into Healing’ With Its Sparkling Okra Water At Erewhon