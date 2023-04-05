‘Family Legacy’ Docuseries Featuring Children Of Diddy, Notorious B.I.G., Chili and Brandy to Premiere On Paramount+

A new docuseries will be coming to the Paramount+ network featuring the offspring of several famous music artists.

Paramount+ has announced that the new music docuseries, Family Legacy, will debut on Tuesday, April 25. The series will be shown in the United States and Canada. The next day, on April 26, it will be seen worldwide in the United Kingdom, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, LATAM, and Brazil, while making its Australian premiere on Saturday, April 29.

It will be a five-part series featuring the children of some legendary musicians. They include Boyz II Men, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Brandy Norwood, The Notorious B.I.G., T.L.C., Van Halen, Backstreet Boys, *NSYNC, Melissa Etheridge, and Linkin Park.

The series will be narrated by Quincy Brown, son of Al B. Sure, who Combs adopted. The docuseries will relive some of the entertainers’ most iconic moments and give the audience an intimate look at their favorite artists.

There will be thousands of hours of exclusive footage from the archives of MTV. Family Legacy will also show new interviews and discussions with the children of the aforementioned stars. The series will showcase the iconic musicians’ most celebrated moments added with the perspectives, mindsets, and previously untold stories that only their kids could talk about.

The docuseries will feature the following:

Andrew Hagar (son of Van Halen’s Sammy Hagar )

Bailey Cypheridge (daughter of Melissa Etheridge )

Baylee Littrell (son of Backstreet Boys’ Brian Littrell )

Briahna Fatone (daughter of *NSYNC’s Joey Fatone )

Christian “King” Combs (son of Sean “Diddy” Combs)

C.J. Wallace (son of Notorious B.I.G. )

Draven Bennington (son of Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington )

Justin Combs (son of Sean “Diddy” Combs)

Nathan Morris II (son of Boyz II Men’s Nathan Morris )

Quincy Brown (son of Sean “Diddy” Combs)

Sy’Rai Smith (daughter of Brandy)

Tron Austin (son of TLC’s Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas)

Check out the trailer below: