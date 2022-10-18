Chloe Bailey Serves New Clothing Line With Garage Clothing

Chloe Bailey is a pop culture favorite and she recently announced to the fashion world that she’ll offer fans a taste of her personal aesthetic.

The Have Mercy singer launched her new B.DY clothing line in partnership with retail company Garage Clothing in a social media post where she starred in the brand’s newest campaign. When asked about her style aesthetic in an interview with InStyle via email, Bailey described it as “sexy and comfortable.”

Bailey’s line gives her fans versatile items that stand out and make them feel confident, while still maintaining comfort.

“I got to work with people who I love and who have created incredible content for me before, so it was amazing because it gave me the freedom to put my stamp on this,” Bailey said of the campaign.

“I had complete say in what I wanted to wear, which I loved. I love the entire collection because it’s interchangeable. You can match any piece with anything.”

y’all know i love to show my body 🤣🥰 now you can too confidently with my new collection of B.DY by @garageclothing available now 💋 https://t.co/oRdnBlQoeQ pic.twitter.com/7WKePqo70r — Chlöe (@ChloeBailey) October 13, 2022

“I want to always be comfortable, but I also want something that will give me some sort of shape,” she explained.

“I have a smaller waist and my thighs, my arms, and shoulders are bigger. I always like to accentuate my waist. I don’t like to wear too many baggy things. Like, if I have baggy pants, I want a fitted shirt to balance.”

Items in the line combine everyday basics that include crop tops, cargo pants, a bodysuit, and a puffer coat. Incorporating bold looks was also important to the singer’s aesthetic as she shared her fascination with red pieces that offer exciting, fun, and bold options to the line.

“I want to feel sexy and shiny and fitted, and comfortable as well.”

“But definitely a bit extra when it comes to performing,” she said. “I love the red because it’s bold. And, if you’re walking around in that color, people will be sure to see you!”

Bailey shared that her style inspiration stems from her sister Halle Bailey, and fashion icons Beyoncé and Rihanna.

According to Style Rave , prices for items in the clothing line range between $24.95 and $39.95.