Chris Brown Has Had Enough of People Bringing Up His Past -- But Many Say it's Problematic

Chris Brown is tired of people coming for him because of his troubled past.

The “Run It” singer took to his social media account to express his feelings about cancel culture after Chloe Bailey announced a new single, “How Does it Feel,” featuring Breezy, causing outrage from fans.

On Friday, Brown decided to hop on social media to respond to former 3LW member Kiely Williams, who called him out for his past abuse against women.

“Let him come out with his own record—so genius, so captivating that it makes us all forget HE BEATS WOMEN,” tweeted Kiely Williams on Thursday (Feb. 16) “He can’t so he wont. So what does he do? He slowly creeps back into the mainstream by getting small nods for features on Black Women’s merit. Black women who are more talented, more worthy, but give him the okay. I am swatting the fucking air [right now] Garbage.”

Chris Brown fired back at the singer on his Instagram Story.

“I’m getting kinda tied of ya broken promithis promithis,” Brown wrote, making fun of Kiely’s lisp.

“Obviously, you are at a point in your life where either you are very broke or broken. The fact you think you have to speak negatively about me makes you look so lame. Your life and career must suck right now. Minding your business would’ve been best. But I guess you don’t have a business or a real job that makes you financially stable. I feel more embarrassed for you and your actual maturity.”

Breezy followed through with another post: “If y’all still hate me for a mistake I made as a 17-year-old, please kiss my whole entire ass. I’m fucking 33. I’m so tired of y’all running wit this narrative. You weird ass niggas are the same ones that tune in every week to see Blueface and Chrisean beat the fuck out each other in front the world. But that’s ok? It’s entertainment? All y’all can suck my dick, disrespectfully.”

From there, the singer called cancel culture and his detractors to task for not having the same energy for White celebs who have committed heinous acts.

“Where are the cancel culture with these white artist that date underage women, beat the f*** out their wives, giving bi*hes AIDS? Oh, that’s right. They are your buddies. No more fake love from me. Stay out my way or get ran over. Simple as that. None of you, and I mean none of you niggas, can fuck wit me.”

Also, Brown shared images of White celebrities who have the subject of controversies similar to that of his and Rihanna’s past. Photos included of Charlie Sheen, Mel Gibson and Ozzy Osbourne, among many others.

However, others took to Twitter to say that Brown’s “problematic” behavior has much to do with how he’s treated not just Rihanna but other women like his ex-girlfriend Karreuche Tran.

Karreuche literally played the messages with Chris Brown threatening to literally *k:ll* her ON HER VOICEMAIL and in TEXT MESSAGES for the judge in the courtroom and THAT is why she was awarded a 5 yr “permanent” restraining order against him. THEY DONT JUST HAND THOSE OUT. — Kristy Yamacoochie (@brownandbella) February 17, 2023

Others pointed out that even after Brown defended himself after Kiely Williams’ criticism, he then proceeded to “verbally abuse” her.