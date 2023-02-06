Chris Brown Has Social Media Meltdown After Losing Best R&B Album to Robert Glasper

Chris Brown threw a hissy fit on social media Sunday after he lost the Best R&B Album Grammy to musician Robert Glasper.

Brown took to his Instagram Story to share a series of posts shading Glasper, a pianist who has written and produced albums for hitmakers like Kendrick Lamar, Mac Miller, Common, and Talib Kweli, Huff Post reports.

The singer was nominated for Best R&B album along with Mary J. Blige, PJ Morton, and Lucky Daye. While Blige, who was in attendance, took her loss in stride, Brown sounded off and shaded Glasper on social media.

“Who the f*ck is Robert Glasper,” he wrote in another post.

Chris Brown reacts to losing Best R&B Album to Robert Glasper at the 65th annual #Grammys pic.twitter.com/uUcrwP2VW6 — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) February 5, 2023

The “Go Crazy” singer continued in two separate posts boasting his plans to “keep kicking yall a**! Respectfully.’

“I gotta get my skills up…I’m a start playing the harmonica,” he added.

However, social media wasn’t here for Brown shading Glasper. Many sounded off on Twitter in response to his rant.

“Robert Glasper more talent in his pinky toe than Chris Brown has ever had his whole career,” one fan wrote.

“You dont have to tear someone else down,” added someone else. “Robert had nothing to do with this, the attack on him and his talent is unnecessary.”

Others noted Brown’s overall success at award shows, which includes a Best R&B Album win for his 2013 album F.A.M.E. The “Loyal” singer has been nominated 20 times with one Grammy under his belt.

He also has four Billboard Music Awards and three iHeart Music Awards. However, Brown was hoping to win his second Grammy on Sunday for his Breezy (Deluxe) album.

Meanwhile, Glasper has four Grammys, including Best R&B Song in 2021 for “Better Than I Imagined” with singer H.E.R. His latest win for Best R&B Album for “Black Radio III”beat out Brown’s 10th studio album, Mary J. Blige’s “Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe),” Lucky Daye’s “Candydrip” and PJ Morton’s “Watch the Sun.”