NBA Player Chris Paul Introduces New Line of Plant-Based Snacks ‘Good Eat’n’

HBCU supporter and Vegan business owner, NBA point guard Chris Paul has expanded his business portfolio with a new line of plant-based snacks named Good Eat’n.

The Phoenix Suns basketball player has partnered with Gopuff to release the plant-based snacks currently available on the Gopuff app.

“As someone with a plant-based diet who loves flavorful foods, I know first-hand that it can be difficult to find delicious and approachable plant-based alternatives to your favorite snacks,” said Paul in a written statement.

“I’m thrilled to announce this new brand with Gopuff that makes plant-based snacks easily available with flavors that appeal to the masses.”

The new line of food tries to match the type of snacks we are used to eating but only using plant-based ingredients. The selection of Good Eat’n includes chips, popcorn, puffs, and rinds.

With an initiative to create better snacks that are healthy, Good Eat’n has flavors that include Hot Hot Puffs, Cinnamon Sugar Mini Donut Puffs, Nacho Cheeze Tortilla Chips, Big Dill Ranch Tortilla Chips, Cookies N Creme Popcorn, Carolina Style BBQ Popcorn and Classic BBQ Porkless Rinds.

The packaging for the Good Eat’n brand was done by a Black and female-founded and led studio, Utendahl Creative.

“Creating this entirely new product line with Chris shows Gopuff’s proven ability to not only launch products on its platform, but to serve as a true incubator for brands,” said Yakir Gola, Gopuff co-founder and co-CEO. “As a long-time partner, Chris deeply understands how to leverage Gopuff’s platform to meet the evolving needs of the modern consumer. His passion and commitment to a plant-based lifestyle, along with the integral, hands-on role he’s played in creating this brand since day one has been a labor of love. We are excited to expand our partnership with Chris and introduce Good Eat’n.”

This is the latest collaboration with a plant-based company for Paul. Earlier this summer, Paul partnered with Koia, a 100% plant-based beverage company, and his nonprofit clothing line, Support Black Colleges. The collaborative effort introduced a limited-edition release of Koia Protein Cinnamon Horchata. The low-sugar, plant-based protein shake features a custom Chris Paul packaging. The drink is available exclusively on Walmart.com. Koia plans to donate 100% of profits from sales of the protein shakes to the Chris Paul Family Foundation to support student scholarships at HBCUs.