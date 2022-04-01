Chris Rock Shuts Fan Down for Yelling Obscenities About Will Smith

It seems the world has taken a Chris Rock versus Will Smith mindset after the latter slapped the former during Sunday’s Academy Awards ceremony. Yet, Rock is taking the high road as he shut down a fan of his at a recent show who screamed, “F**k Will Smith!”

According to People, Rock, 57, responded to his taunts by saying, “No, no, no, no, no…”

This took place on the second night of his most recent Ego Death World Tour at The Wilbur in Boston on Thursday.