Chris Rock’s Hit TV Show Comes Back as an Animated Series 'Everybody Still Hates Chris'

Here’s news that Will Smith may agree with!

According to Variety, Chris Rock‘s 2005-09 TV series, Everybody Hates Chris, is being rebooted as an animated series. Now titled Everybody Still Hates Chris, the series will air on Paramount+ and Comedy Central.

“A reimagining of this groundbreaking, critically acclaimed series has been a source of creative discussions at our studio for a long time,” said George Cheeks, president and CEO of CBS, in a written statement.

“It’s exciting to join forces with 3 Arts and the comedic genius of Chris Rock as he expands on his vision of the original show in this innovative new format. This also marks another significant in-house collaboration for CBS with Chris McCarthy and our valued partners at MTV Entertainment Studios as we jointly support this marquee series for Paramount+ and Comedy Central.”

The latest series will once again be narrated by the Brooklyn-born comedian. Everybody Still Hates Chris refocuses on Rock’s times and experiences growing up as a nerd in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn, during the late 1980s. Along with Rock, the executive producers are showrunner Sanjay Shah, Ali LeRoi, Michael Rotenberg and Dave Becky.

The show will be produced by CBS Studios and 3 Arts Entertainment.

“Chris Rock is one of the most gifted comedians of all time and we’re excited to partner with him, 3 Arts and CBS Studios to bring this to life and welcome it as the next big hit in our expanding arsenal of iconic adult animation that includes smash series such as South Park and the new Beavis and Butt-Head,” said Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of Paramount Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios.

Everybody Hates Chris debuted in 2005 on UPN, where it ran for one season before heading to CW. The sitcom won an NAACP Image Award for its writing in 2007. It was also nominated for a Golden Globe and several Emmy Awards.