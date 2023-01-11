Ciara Sends Encouraging Words to Russell Wilson Following His Rough First Season with Broncos

One thing Ciara will always do is be ten toes down for her man Russell Wilson — no matter the situation.

The “Level Up” singer proved this once again by showing love to Wilson as his “rollercoaster” season with the Denver Broncos ended. The quarterback was traded to the team last March after playing with Seattle Seahawks for over a decade.

During the 2022 -2023 season, Wilson and the Broncos went 5-12. One of the Broncos’ wins occurred on January 8 against the Los Angeles Chargers, with a score of 31-28.

While being interviewed by ESPN, the Super Bowl winner reflected on the rough season, disclosing that he “fell short” of his expectations. Wilson said, “You’re trying to find that magic. I know that I feel like I fell short of my own standards and my own level of expectations. I just want to recapture that.”

Days after Wilson’s and the Broncos’ final game, Ciara took to Instagram to praise her husband for all he had accomplished during his first season with the team, despite not qualifying for the 2023 Super Bowl.

On January 10, while uploading a compilation video of Russell and their family’s journey with the Broncos, the “Goodies” vocalist wrote as she described him as a winner for enduring the negative remarks from the media, and never wavering in his faith.

“I don’t know exactly where to start with what I want to say, as this season has been a roller coaster ride like no other… I’ve watched you endure so much and keep your head up high through it all! Your faith, belief, and confidence never wavered!”

Ciara continued, “I heard a lot of things people said you’re not, but what I do know is a Winner is someone that gets back up when they’re knocked down, someone who doesn’t stop believing…Someone who can’t be influenced by the words or opinions of others. Someone who loves loving others, serving others, and is always there for his family. All of that you are! You’re always Winning!”

The mother of three wrapped up the caption by saying how “proud” she is of Wilson and that she is grateful to be a part of a “beautiful journey” with him, despite it not turning out the way he planned. Ciara and Wilson, who have been together since 2015, married in 2016 and have a blended family of three children. It includes the singer’s son Future Wilburn, Sienna Wilson, and Win Wilson.