Sports by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Claressa Shields Speaks Out Ahead Franchon Crews-Dezurn Rematch After Weigh-In Brawl The fight will go on as scheduled despite the weigh-in fight.







Claressa Shields and Franchon Crews-Dezurn already had a pre-match brawl ahead of their heavily-anticipated rematch

A brawl broke out between their camps during the Feb. 21 weigh-in ahead of their match at Little Caesars Arena. The fight is expected to take place Feb. 22.

While both parties sought to confirm their weights to move forward with the fight, tensions came to a peak during the traditional face-off. The women then became physical with the gloves off. The Shade Room showed some released snippets of the ordeal.

Crews-Dezurn literally butted heads with Shields, prompting the heavyweight champion to shove her in response. However, other members from the camps of both women ensued even more chaos. The pre-fight intensified as a security guard jumped on the stage to hold Crew-Dezurn back, resulting in her husband jumping in to stop the guard from holding her.

Others began to jump in, leaving one of the stars of the match hurt from the ordeal. After things on the main-stage cooled down, another mini-fight sparked backstage, leaving Crews-Dezurn in the middle of the action. While Shields broke away from the scuffle after her initial contact, Crews-Dezurn reportedly suffered from a rolled ankle and swollen knee.

The injuries led many to wonder whether or not the Sunday fight would proceed. Shields also shared her thoughts on the matter, alleging Crews-Dezurn sought to throw the fight out of fear. Shields also broke down her account of what happened, denying claims that she set the altercation up.

And let’s be clear! Boxers get into it with each other all the time at weigh-ins! To make it seem like a set up is crazy! 3 things happened yesterday when we faced off

1. FRANCHON Brim of her 🧢 hit me in the in the head first,

2. She took the hat off and our foreheads on each… — Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) February 22, 2026

“And let’s be clear,” asserted Shields. “Boxers get into it with each other all the time at weigh-ins! To make it seem like a set up is crazy!”

However, Crews-Dezurn matched Shield’s twitter fingers, calling the boxer as liar. The two began a verbal spar online over what led to the brawl.

“Pap sent” Pap ain’t did shit! No one attacked nobody from your side. You do know the video shows your gang member hitting one of wynns people from the back? Igniting a whole brawl. Girl. You crazy. Me & Pap & all my olives 🫒 stayed in the same spot the entire time. https://t.co/pz7I59dC2q — Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) February 22, 2026

“No one attacked nobody from your side,” responded Shields. “You do know the video shows your gang member hitting one of wynn [hotel]’s people from the back? Igniting a whole brawl. Girl. You crazy. Me & Pap & all my olives stayed in the same spot the entire time.”

Despite Crews-Dezurn’s injuries and their ongoing online beef, Shields confirmed that the fight would go on. Now, amid the growing media circus, more eyes may tune in to see how the women duke things out in the ring.

RELATED CONTENT: Claressa Shields Chooses Peace Over Pettiness With ‘Troll’ At Annual Holiday Giveaway