Clark Atlanta University Awarded $11.8M for Knowledge Metaverse Hub

HBCU Clark Atlanta University will join the evolving metaverse with the help of a generous grant. EON Reality awarded the private university an $11.8 million grant to establish the Knowledge Metaverse Hub within the HBCU community.

The award is the first to be bestowed to a Historically Black College and University, according to a press release.

“Clark Atlanta University remains dedicated to our scholars and equipping with the best resources and innovative technologies,” said president George T. French Jr., Ph.D.

“As we accelerate our momentum, these essential partnerships support our efforts to step into the future of interactive teaching and learning through relevant and future-focused innovations.”

The university plans to expand its educational footprint.

The Knowledge Metaverse is an immersive world combining the real world around us with the digital information and additions of an extended reality or an XR-enabled universe. The concept is similar to immersive experiences in arts, gaming, and entertainment.

The grant will allow Clark Atlanta University to improve learning and training among faculty and students. Thanks to EON Reality’s work, the Knowledge Metaverse will provide the means for the university to “offer training to their faculty and students augmenting traditional in-person and online instruction.”

“Partnering with a respected HBCU like Clark Atlanta University, whose graduates shape our world every year, demonstrates the impact EON-XR can have on the future of academia and the sciences,” EON Reality founder Dan Lejerskar said.

“Clark Atlanta University is an invaluable addition to EON Reality’s network of U.S. institutions. The university brings its rich social justice history and research-intensive instruction to the Knowledge Metaverse. When a university with their commitment to social justice and deep focus on digital learning can utilize and add to the Knowledge Metaverse, the possibilities for reshaping our society are endless. I can’t wait to see how Clark Atlanta University incorporates EON Reality’s solutions into their curriculum.”