Clark Atlanta University Receives $1M Gift From Chick-Fil-A

In a joyous announcement during its 34th annual commencement, Clark Atlanta University received a $1 million gift from Chick-fil-A.

The donation was bestowed upon the school at Panther Stadium in May by alumna Carol Waddy (’92), the director of community affairs for corporate social responsibility at the fast food chain.

The $1 million will be a part of the “historic” $250 million campaign for Clark Atlanta University to help fund students’ access, retention, and graduation efforts. It was shared on the HBCU’s Instagram profile.

In a press release, CAU president Dr. George T. French Jr. praised the company’s commitment to uplifting the lives of its student body and their matriculation at the institution.

“Chick-fil-A’s generous commitment of $1 million is an investment in the bright futures of Clark Atlanta University students and will help ensure that we continue building on our mission of delivering education that is accessible, relevant, and transformative,” French said.

French paraphrased the school’s motto of “I’ll Find a Way or Make One” that evokes perseverance through strife. “With partners like Chick-fil-A, our vision of being a leading institution of higher learning that impacts society through transformative, educational experiences is within reach. At Clark Atlanta, finding a way or making a way is a community endeavor,” he said.

The funding will be released across a two-year span to “broaden and deepen its services” to better students’ experiences and resources, as well as contribute to technological, medical, and infrastructural advancements the HBCU hopes to pioneer.

The William F. Pickard Foundation also donated a hefty $2.5 million for scholarships and to rename a residence building to Beckwith Hall in honor of the donors.

