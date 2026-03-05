News by Kandiss Edwards Actor Clifton Powell Says His Craft Took Decades To Pay Off Reflecting on his early acting years, Powell explained that his financial breakthrough did not arrive until much later in his life.







Veteran actor Clifton Powell says it took decades before he began earning money for his acting career.

Powell discussed his career in an interview with the YouTube series The Art of Dialogue. The veteran actor reflected on years of financial hardship and financial instability despite appearing in highly popular films and television shows.

Powell said audiences may get the impression he was living comfortably because of his roles in projects such as Roc, Menace II Society, and Rush Hour; however, he was anything but financially stable.

The Next Friday star evaluated his humble beginnings. Powell said he was often embarrassed at times when he presented with less than luxurious items. His older vehicle was a point of shame at one point. He told the interviewer that he was once driving “a scooter” and “a lil Ford Festiva,” even while appearing in popular projects, which led to public recognition. He said he often lied about his means of transportation or attempted to hide from others.

Reflecting on those years, he explained that the financial breakthrough did not arrive until much later in his life.

“I really didn’t start making money until I was almost in, like, [my] early fifties,” Powell said.

After the breakthrough, Powell said he was acknowledged by those who’d shunned him for his financial situation.

“I’ve been left at clubs because I didn’t have money. Then those people want to circle back when you’re rich.”

Clifton Powell reveals he really didn't start making money until his early 50s and tells actors not to quit, saying, "It's never too late."



(🎥: The Art Of Dialogue/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/U1afckf83Y — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) March 2, 2026

Despite the challenges, Powell said he remained committed to acting and refused to give up on the profession. Reflecting on the criticism and financial strain he experienced earlier in his career. Though he didn’t elaborate, he mentioned colorism, race, and poverty as barriers that he stood firm against and found his way around.

“When I look back on those days, I just feel blessed that I didn’t quit,” Powell said. “Because you get a lot of flak when you’re broke and poor and Black and dark.”

He went on to give advice to emerging actors and veterans alike: Don’t give up. Powell’s message centers on consistency, patience, and belief in oneself.

“You can’t put a timeframe on this,” he said. “You just gotta do your work.”

RELATED CONTENT: Black Men’s Roundtable Gets Heated After Clifton Powell’;s Love Admission