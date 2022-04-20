Code-Switching Expert Travels Across the Nation to Share His Groundbreaking Research Findings

Have you ever heard of the concept of code-switching? It is the practice of adjusting one’s style of speech, appearance, behavior and expression to a particular context or situation. It is something that we do naturally as human beings. However, for people of color, code-switching can become a burden — but it does not have to be that way, according to researcher and author George Paasewe, who will speak to college students and staff members at Green River College on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.

Paasewe’s book, How Black College Students Learn Code-Switching (2020), helps readers examine and evaluate the concept of code-switching, identify why people code-switch, compare the advantages and disadvantages of code-switching and develop strategies of how to advocate for social change, inclusion and acceptance of cultural differences, according to a press release.

Within two years of launching How Black College Students Learn Code-Switching, 32 higher education institutions have adopted Paasewe’s book into their curriculum for instruction or programming. The University of Oregon, Michigan Technical University and The University of Alabama at Birmingham are the latest higher education institutions that have adopted the book.

Paasewe travels across the nation to speak to different colleges, universities, and corporations on the concept. His research, book, and speaking engagements are diversity, equity and inclusion focused, offering institutions an interesting topic for students and staff to consider, engage and take action with the tangible information provided.

“Code-switching is a tool anyone can use to break the communication barrier and make new connections with people outside of their race, ethnicity and culture,” says Paasewe.

“Language differences between cultures can serve as a roadblock. In these instances, code-switching has value because it allows one to participate in the larger, more diverse community.”

As a professor of sociology at a midwestern technical college that is a predominantly white institution (PWI), Paasewe recognizes that students of color are experiencing some challenges in navigating white spaces due to lack of support, microaggressions and cases of racism.

– Identify why people code-switch.

– Explain how code-switching is learned.

– Compare the advantages and disadvantages of code-switching.

– Identify the adverse effects of code-switching.

– Identify the root cause of why people of color experience the burden of code-switching.

– Develop strategies for advocating for social change, inclusion, and acceptance of cultural differences.

– Develop one’s self-concept of code-switching to maintain their identity when code-switching.