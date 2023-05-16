WNBA Taps Coi Leray for 'More Than Game' Basketball Commercial

The WNBA season is fast approaching! To kick things off, the league has tapped Coi Leray to promote the upcoming season in its new promo video.

Also, with the highly anticipated return of Brittney Griner, this season looks to be an exciting one. The promo video consists of background music from the New Jersey native’s hit song, “Players,” while showcasing the skills and plays of last season’s Most Valuable Player, A’ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces. The video also shows other players during league play shooting and hooping while Leray provides the voiceover.

She says in the video clip, “Yeah, this league is a sisterhood. It’s way more than just a game; it’s an empire. A fearless empire. More side-swiping steals? Check. We got hoops, drive, and passion; easy. More buckets, extra sauce? Order up. More dimension-defying dimes, more dancing than a Saturday night. Now this is what I call primetime! You see that?”

WNBA Champion @_ajawilson22 helps us define More Than Game ‼️ MORE THAN GAME takes what’s already loved about the WNBA and shows that there’s even more. More supernatural. More multidimensional. More practice. More perfect. More primetime. This is for the culture. #MoreThanGame pic.twitter.com/WHszZYzVNG — WNBA (@WNBA) May 15, 2023

The WNBA announced the 2023 season tip-off would commence on Friday, May 19, with four games, including the Connecticut Suns against the Indiana Fever in Indianapolis. At the same time, the New York Liberty will play against the Washington Mystics in D.C. The Chicago Sky will take on the Minnesota Lynx, while the Phoenix Mercury is set to play the Los Angeles Sparks.

All eyes will be on the Phoenix Mercury and Los Angeles Sparks game as Griner makes her return to the court after being imprisoned in Russia for nearly 10 months before the U.S. and Russia agreed to a prisoner swap for her release.