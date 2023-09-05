NBA Player Cole Anthony Joins Mom To Launch Youth Sports App

Hoop dreams are not the only thing NBA player Cole Anthony strives for. His latest squad is with his mother, Crystal McCrary McGuire, as they launch a new youth-focused sports app called GameUp.

Launching this September, GameUp aspires to help parents and their children as they embark on their sports development skills. As youth sports evolve, the mother-son duo leads the charge in how families can best support their kids as they work toward their goals.

The point guard for the Orlando Magic embarked on this journey with his mother, who is a force to be reckoned with in business herself. McCrary McGuire is not only a New York Times Best-Selling author but also a filmmaker and media professional, according to AfroTech. Her work in the media realm also dives into youth sports, helping create the documentary Little Ballers for Nickelodeon.

Their game-changing app hosts a wide range of features, including the ability to find and match teams, a database of programs, as well as a hub for trainers to connect with potential clients. The app’s components will also utilize AI technology to better personalize each user’s experience for optimal service.

McCrary McGuire shared a personal statement on why she sought to create GameUp to help parents aid in their kids’ futures as professional athletes.

“As a mother of three youth athletes at every level and firsthand witness to the challenges of youth basketball, I recognized the need for a comprehensive tool to help parents navigate this complex world,” shared the ultimate basketball mom. “With GameUp, we are providing a reliable, one-stop solution. This app represents our commitment to empowering the next generation of athletes, starting with basketball.”

The official launch will occur on Sept. 10 with “City Assist” at an event center in Harlem, New York. The celebration will be hosted in partnership with the basketball nonprofit Empire Invitational and Anthony’s own charitable organization, the 50 Ways Foundation.

