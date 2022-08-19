College Basketball Player Struck By Train Remembered As ‘Big Personality Who Could Light Up The Room’

Police in North Carolina said a freshman basketball player from Wingate University died upon impact when he was struck by a freight train, according to the Charlotte Observer.

Kyle Honore, 19, died at a railroad crossing Tuesday night after a train hit him; police are investigating the event, the Charlotte Observer reports.

“We want to remind Wingate University Students and the general public to be safe and always use the railway’s designated crossings,” Wingate Police Chief Craig Bradshaw said in an official statement.

“Not only is being on the railroad property anywhere other than a designated crossing dangerous, it’s also illegal trespassing.”

Wingate University honored the student-athlete with a post on Twitter.

“Wingate mourns the loss of freshman @WingateMBB student-athlete Kyle Honore,” the university wrote.

“We send our prayers, love, and support to Kyle’s family, friends, and loved ones.”

Honore began his first semester a few days earlier, according to WTTG.

“At moments like these, we are reminded that life is both precious and fleeting. We can and should honor Kyle’s memory by doing all we can to look out for and care for each other,” Dr. Rhett Brown, the university’s president, said in a statement to WTTG.

Wingate’s associate head coach for its men’s basketball team, Marcus Kirkland, described Honore as “a big personality who could light up the room and make friends quickly,” according to NBC News.

“Kyle was a great addition to our team and showed great promise coming out of high school as a four-year varsity player and three-year starter as a point guard,” Kirkland said in a press statement.

“His presence will be missed by a lot of people.”

In March, Honore pledged his commitment to the university in a short video clip, People reports.

“First and foremost I want to thank my lord and savior Jesus Christ himself for helping me get to where I’m at,” he said in the video uploaded to his Twitter account.

“I also want to give a huge shout-out to my mom and dad, my brothers and family,” he continued.

“To my high school and AU coaches and all my teammates over the course of the years, thank you for working with me to become who I am today.”

As a former student of Potomac High School, the school paid homage to him in a touching Twitter post.

On behalf of the Potomac HS community, we share our heartfelt condolences to the @PotomacBlue family, @CoachHonore & his family, @Classof2022Pshs and all who knew our amazing student athlete @therealkyle_11. Support & resources are available in counseling as we grieve together. pic.twitter.com/umAGW2wQyo — PotomacPanthers (@PotomacPanther) August 17, 2022

“On behalf of the Potomac HS [high school] community, we share our heartfelt condolences to the @PotomacBlue family, @CoachHonore & his family, @Classof2022Pshs and all who knew our amazing student athlete @therealkyle_11,” they posted.

“Support and resources are available in counseling as we grieve together.”

Honore’s last tweet was “Be comfortable being uncomfortable,” according to People.