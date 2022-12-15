Nation's Largest Online Racial Justice Organization Responds to Airbnb's Anti-Discrimination Work

Following six years of collaboration between Airbnb and Color Of Change, the nation’s largest online racial justice organization, and two years since the launch of Project Lighthouse, Airbnb released an update on its anti-discrimination work.

In addition to the report, Airbnb also announced its new policy prohibiting the listing of slave houses on its platform after ongoing discussions with Color Of Change. Rashad Robinson, President of Color Of Change, released the below statement:

“From securing Airbnb’s initial racial equity audit in 2016 to our partnership on Project Lighthouse, Color Of Change has succeeded in ensuring this leading company follows through on its stated commitments to racial justice and addresses discrimination within its business practices.”

“Since the beginning, Airbnb has exemplified for the tech industry how to meaningfully engage with civil rights groups and act on its promises with tangible action.”

“This report further underscores what we already know to be true: racial equity audits drive results when the issues exposed are addressed with urgency, resources, and full buy-in from company leadership. Not only has Airbnb detailed its current challenges and progress, but its decision to share this data publicly is a shining example of what transparency by a major corporation can look like.”

“Color Of Change also applauds Airbnb for its willingness to bring-in and listen to civil rights leaders when updating its anti-discrimination policies.”

“In July, we reached out to Airbnb following growing concerns about the exploitation of plantations for profit — part of a longstanding body of work that we have led on for years. After months of conversations with Color Of Change and input from licensed preservation architects like Jobie Hill, Airbnb has taken appropriate action by implementing a new policy to prohibit listings of former slave houses on its platform.”

“Airbnb has shown tech companies what’s possible when racial justice is centered in the policies and business practices, and we are proud to have partnered with them throughout this process. Color Of Change will continue to work with Airbnb as it addresses the identified challenges coming out of the Project Lighthouse progress report.”