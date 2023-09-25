Colorado Coach Deion Sanders Warns Opps To Beat Him Now

After a 3-0 start that elevated Colorado football to new heights, the Buffaloes came crashing back to earth Saturday in a 42-6 loss to No. 10 Oregon. Still, head coach Deion Sanders is warning opponents they will only get stronger.

The Buffaloes struggled in the game against Oregon as the Ducks took advantage of the Buffaloes’ inexperience. Additionally, Colorado was missing two-way star Travis Hunter. The Ducks led 13-0 after the first quarter and went into halftime with a 35-0 lead. When Colorado scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter to avoid a shutout, the Ducks blocked the extra point, leaving them at six.

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders went 22-for-39 for 159 yards and one touchdown, and wide receiver Xavier Weaver caught nine passes for 75 yards, but the Buffaloes struggled to move the ball and stop Oregon’s offense from scoring.

After a pregame speech by Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning in which he took several shots at Colorado and Sanders’ marketing bravado, Prime Time admitted his team was outplayed in his postgame press conference.

“It was a good old fashioned butt-kicking, no excuses, no nothing,” Sanders said, sporting his trademark sunglasses. “Their coach staff did a heck of a job preparing their team; obviously, we didn’t. That was good, that was a really good old-fashioned butt-kicking.”

However, at the end of his presser, Sanders, who is in his first year at Colorado, also let his future opponents know that now is the time to get him and his team because this is the weakest they will be.

“One thing that I can say honestly and candidly, you better get me right now, this is the worst we’re going to be, you better get me right now, cause I like what I see,” Sanders said. ‘I know I have on shades but I can see the future and it looks really good.”

Sanders and his team, who fell out of the AP Top 25 with the loss, will get no breaks as they face No. 8 ranked USC on Saturday, Sept. 30, at noon EST.

