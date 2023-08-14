Deion Sanders' Brings No Red Rule To Colorado

Since Deion Sanders became the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes football team he has made many changes, including turning over almost the entire roster.

However, the Denver Post reports Sanders left one rule at Colorado intact.

“Coach Prime doesn’t like us wearing red in the facility,” freshman wideout Omarion Miller told the Post during the Buffaloes’ fall sports media day. “I didn’t know it was that bad. No red in the facility.”

The longstanding rule is in place due to Colorado’s rivalry with the University of Nebraska, whose school colors are Scarlet (or red) and cream.

The official colors of CU Boulder are gold, silver, and black. No word or if Nebraska’s Cornhuskers have banned Buffaloes’s school colors.

The two schools have a long and storied history against each other. The two teams first met in 1898 and have met 70 times since, with Nebraska leading the series with a 49-20-2 record. The schools last met in 2019 with Colorado winning 34-31 in overtime.

The no-red rule started in 1982 when Colorado head coach Bill McCartney told Colorado students not to wear red during the week the team played Nebraska.

The rivalry could be renewed as Nebraska has a new head coach in Matt Rhule, who joins the Cornhuskers after coaching the Carolina Panthers. Both Sanders and Rhule have come to their respective campuses with high expectations, have reintegrated the school’s fan bases and it won’t take long before the two men see each other across the sidelines as the schools are set to play Sept. 9 at Folsom Field in Colorado.

Sanders, who left HBCU Jackson State University last December for Colorado, has bought into the rivalry and the school’s dislike for the color red, which is something many of the incoming players have noticed as well.

“They don’t like their red here,” Miller, added. “They do not like their red. Crazy, huh?”

Sanders will make his coaching debut on Sept. 2 against TCU, who made the College Football Playoff semifinals last season. Rhule will make his Nebraska debut against the University of Minnesota on Aug. 31.

