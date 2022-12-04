Deion Sanders Accepts Head Coaching Job With The Colorado Buffaloes

Deion Sanders accepted a position as the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, according to ESPN. The former Dallas Cowboys star is currently the head coach for the Jackson State Tigers.

Sanders is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the College Football Hall of Fame. The head coach played for 14 seasons in the NFL and won two Super Bowls. Sanders also played Major League Baseball from 1989 until 2001.

The Colorado Buffaloes announced the news on Twitter on Dec. 3.

“AD Rick George has named COACH PRIME @DeionSanders to be the 28th full-time head football coach at CU. Welcome Coach Prime to Colorado!”

Sanders told his team the news in a video shared on Instagram after their Saturday win against Southern University at the SWAC Championship Game. He has coached the team for three years and they went undefeated the entire season. Sanders will still coach the team at the Celebration Bowl on Dec. 17.

“I know you all have been hearing the rumors,” he said. “I’d like you all to hear it from me and not from anyone else. Either in coaching, you either get elevated or you get terminated,” said Sanders. “I’ve chosen to accept a job elsewhere next year. I’m gonna to finish what we’ve started, we’re going to dominate.”

Sanders, 55, also said there has only been a few Black head coaches.

“I feel like I have to do something about it,” he said.

“My challenge is still to provoke change, no matter where I am. I’m 55 and don’t plan on changing anytime soon. God made me like this, and I think God is pleased with what he created.”

He captioned the post, “A Coach gets Elevated or Terminated! Ain’t no in-between. The hardest part about this whole thang is These young men, coaches, admin, trainers, equipment team, Photography team, Video team, housekeeping, Security, Johnny T’s , Fans, Alumni, Friends and whoever that were truly a blessing to our Program. Colorado it’s Time baby! Let’s Go @cubuffsfootball! #WeComing (posted by @deionsandersjr).”