News by Kandiss Edwards Time’s Up! Police Arrest Suspect In $250K 2022 Jewelry Heist — Three Years Later Police in Columbus, Ohio, arrested 24-year-old Dashaun Allen in connection with the 2022 burglary.







Police in Columbus, Ohio, have arrested 24-year-old Dashaun Allen in connection with a 2022 burglary in which more than $250,000 worth of jewelry was stolen.

The Christmas day arrest came nearly four years after the crime, the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office reported. Officers were originally called to the jewelry store on the 5000 block of Tuttle Crossing on Jan. 2, 2022. Employees reported that several tempered glass display cases had been smashed and that large quantities of merchandise were missing.

Investigators filed a warrant for Allen’s arrest in November 2025 after evidence from the scene was finally processed. The suspect was taken into custody on Christmas Eve by deputies from the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Franklin County Jail on a theft charge tied to the burglary. After Allen was arraigned in Franklin County Municipal Court, a judge set bond at $15,000. His next scheduled court date is Dec. 30, CWColumbus reported.

Police have not indicated whether any of the stolen jewelry has been recovered. Additional details about the investigation and the evidence that led to the warrant filing have not been released. Columbus police encouraged anyone with further information about the burglary to contact investigators.

Although little has been released about the details of the investigation, some may question the three-year delay. While forensic investigation is a meticulous and time-consuming process, years-long analysis may seem extreme. However, according to Legal Clarity, accurate forensic analysis hinges on multiple factors and is often the reason for prolonged investigation. Understaffed crime labs are often not able to keep pace with real-time investigations.

“Forensic analysis is a frequent source of delay in modern police investigations. The processing of physical evidence like DNA, fingerprints, and ballistics is a meticulous scientific process that requires time and precision. Crime labs often face significant backlogs, meaning evidence from a new case must wait in line behind hundreds or thousands of other samples. This can add weeks or months to an investigation’s timeline.”

