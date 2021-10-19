Comedian Ricarlo Flanagan Dies From Covid-19 After Implying Kyrie Irving Should Get The Vaccine

Stand-up comedian and actor Ricarlo Flanagan died from COVID-19 complications last week at 40, his reps confirmed.

“Sadly this pandemic has taken the life of an extremely talented performer and even nicer human being,” a representative told Variety. “Ricarlo will be greatly missed.”

Flanagan’s passing came a few weeks after he warned his followers about the effects of catching the deadly virus.

“This covid is no joke. I don’t wish this on anybody,” Flanagan tweeted out on Oct. 1. After one fan sarcastically responded, saying NBA player Kyrie Irving said we should all do our “own research,” Flanagan suggested the Brooklyn Nets player take some of his “chest pain and see how he feels.”

Flanagan was a semi-finalist on The Last Comic Standing and appeared in shows like Insecure, Shameless, and Disney+ series Walk the Prank, TV Line reports. He also performed as the rapper Father Flanagan and was set to release his album Both Sides of the Brain later this week.

His family has launched a GoFundMe seeking assistance in getting Flanagan back to Cleveland, Ohio, so that his family can give him a proper burial.

“Ricarlo Flanagan was a loving son, grandson, cousin, nephew, and friend with many amazing talents,” the family said. “He brought laughter to every room he walked in.”

Other comedians have expressed their sadness over Flanagan’s passing and helped to promote the family’s GoFundMe.

“My heart is broken. I’ve known @FatherFlanagn for 10 years, from Ohio, he moved to LA after I did and was well on his way,” tweeted comedian Matt Rife. “One of the kindest people I’ve ever met and incredibly talented. I wish I could call you.”

“I just heard that Ricarlo Flanagan has passed. I don’t know details yet. Other than he was one of the funniest, kindest people I knew in this business,” comedian Steve Hofstetter tweeted. “I worked with him on so many things, hung with him so many times, and I will miss him so much. Just f***ing wrecked right now.”