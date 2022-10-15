Jalen Rose's Entitled Sister Has Some Nerve -- And He Has Every Right to Kick Her to the Curb

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the views or positions of Black Enterprise.

I cannot stand entitlement.

I have seen the videos of Jalen Rose‘s sister and I am appalled at her unrighteous audacity. I couldn’t even watch until the end as her rants against her brother prove what an entitled and ungrateful person she is.

For background, Jalen, is an accomplished ESPN sports commenter, and former pro basketball player who is in the midst of a battle with his sister Tamara Rose who has taken to social media to blast him for his plan to sell the home he bought for his mother who died less than two years ago. She currently lives there and states she had been taking care of their mother when she was alive.

And my answer to that is: SO WHAT!

Apparently, she doesn’t feel obligated to move from a home that is not hers. No one has to do ANYTHING for you. And if someone does something and then decides to stop or tells you they are no longer happy with the current arrangement and are making changes, that is their right.

Why grown folks seem to think family members must pay because they have money is beyond me. No one is entitled to anyone’s money. NO ONE.

Family can be the worst when it comes to money. So many people seem to think that those relatives who have it must share it. Where is that written?

When you prove that you are not worthy of financial gifts from relatives, they have the right to say, “I’m done.”

Gratitude is such a beautiful quality to display. Most times, the entitled person stopped being grateful and started expecting, and once those expectations are no longer met, they are enraged.

Be mad sis. Be mad as you pack your belongings and get out.

And those of you who have money, get your Trust done. Make things clear. Have contracts. Family can be trifling, especially when millions are at stake.

In case you missed it, here’s the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GOSSIP OF THE CITY (@gossipofthecitytea)

Roni Faida is a polygot who for the past 30 years has traveled the world and documented her travels on www.ronithetravelguru.com. Because of the lack of representation in the travel & stationery industries, she started making her own products catering to Black women which can be found at www.blackgirlpaperie.etsy.com