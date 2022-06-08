Dad Creates App, Enables Students to Livestream School Shootings to Alert Parents Faster

School shootings in America occur at a horrific rate, with 27 occurring so far this year! James says that he came up with the idea to create the app to keep his own children safer in America, given the increasing threats they face in society. Now, however, he wants all children to benefit from it as well.

Here’s how it works:

With a push of a button, the discrete application allows users (students, etc.) to live stream any incident and provide real-time video and audio footage to their loved ones. The app also sends 3 different notifications (text, email, and in-app notifications) to their loved ones alerting them to the video feed. It also sends location updates every 10 seconds to their loved ones viewing their live stream, so they know precisely where their child/student is located and/or moving. As the parents view the live stream, they are also provided personalized directions to help them navigate to their children, and ANJEL Tech securely stores this audio, video, and location information in the cloud for future use and/or downloading.

James, who has two children with his wife, an 8-year-old and a 6-year-old, comments, “The value of this technology is priceless to the peace of mind and situational awareness it provides parents and other loved ones in a time of crisis.”

He continues, “There are many different ways we can address gun violence and safety in our schools and institutions, and ANJEL Tech is among the most practical. As a parent, it literally breaks my heart each time I read about another school shooting, and I truly believe the solution I created to serve my own children in potentially their worst moments can serve others, too. Their safety and my family’s peace of mind are worth it!”

About:

ANJEL Tech is a technological revolution to ensure dignity, fairness, and safety. ANJEL Tech turns any smartphone into your own personal body cam. It’s secure, mobile, cloud-based, and was made by people of color who are passionate about creating tech-based safety solutions for their community and others! Download the app from any app store or visit the official website at https://anjel.live

This story first appeared on Blacknews.com.