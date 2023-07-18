After 102 Years, The Windsor Historical Society Finally Elects Its First Black President

Windsor Historical Society named Randy McKenney of Connecticut its first Black president in 102 years.

On June 12, 2023, McKenney was appointed to a one-year term. This marks a big historical moment, demonstrating the Society’s progressive actions to increase inclusivity. CT Insider reported that McKenney’s presidential election comes after three years of working with the Historical Society and nearly 30 years of residency in Windsor, Connecticut.

“I’ve been involved in the community, and this is just kind of new, being a part of leadership with the historical society,” McKenney said. “I feel comfortable because I think we’ve done really good work the last couple of years, and we’ve actually made some changes,” he continued.

McKenney is said to have expressed significant interest in the history of Windsor for several years, according to Douglas Shipman, executive director for Windsor Historical Society. When McKenney first joined the historical society board, he said only two people of color were holding positions. Before obtaining his presidential role, McKenney focused on changing the Society. He is credited with taking action to diversify the Society’s members.

Shipman spoke of McKenney’s efforts to start discussions on race and serving as the president for several boards. McKenney has also maintained a 10-year membership on the Town Council.

“The people that have come on have brought some skills and commitment,” said McKenney. “We’re doing a really good job, and we’re looking to tell all of Windsor’s history,” he continued.

According to the Windsor Historical Society, “ongoing education around diversity, equity, and inclusion, professional development, and interpersonal growth are at the forefront” for everyone in the Society.

The Society selected two students to join the board of directors in December 2022 to cater to the interests of Windsor’s youth.

Currently, the Historical Society has a board of 47% people of color. Meanwhile, Windsor’s population is 52% people of color.

Shipman said, “Our goal is to actually represent the community with our board” and for the people of Windsor to “see themselves reflected in their shared history.” Shipman aspires to diversify the Historical Society by increasing inclusivity and recruiting diverse members, staff, and volunteers.